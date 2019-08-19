One-way traffic on Hirst Avenue West in Parksville

Field work is planned for today (Aug. 20) on Hirst Avenue West in Parksville as part of streetscape and utility upgrades project.

This work is part of the sub-surface geotechnical investigation to assess the existing road structure, evaluate its condition and provide recommendations for detailed design.

Up to six boreholes will be drilled and patched on Hirst Avenue West between McMillan Street South and the Alberni Highway. No work is planned within the intersections.

Traffic control personnel will on site throughout the work and Hirst Avenue West will be open to vehicles at all times. Flow may be limited to one-way alternating traffic during portions of the work so minor traffic disruptions are expected. Sidewalks, driveways, and service accesses will not be blocked or impacted.

The work is part of an upgrade of sewage, water and streetscape systems in the area. Construction on the project is expected to begin in the spring of 2020. As this project progresses, the city’s website will provide information about the project. Questions about the project should be directed to Engineering@Parksville.ca.

— NEWS Staff, submitted