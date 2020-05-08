One townhouse unit damaged following evening fire in Chilliwack

Due to quick actions of fire crews, they were able to contain the fire and smoke to the one unit

The fast work of firefighters prevented flames from spreading to more than one unit of a townhouse complex in Sardis Thursday evening.

Chilliwack Fire Department dispatched crews from Halls 1, 3, 4, and 6 to respond to the call which came in around 8 p.m. on May 7 for a fire in a townhouse unit in the 6400-block of Vedder Road.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke showing from a second-floor bedroom window of the two-storey unit.

Fire crews entered the home and quickly suppressed the fire which had started in an upper bedroom. There was minor fire damage to the interior bedroom wall and smoke damage throughout the rest of the unit.

Due to the quick actions of the fire crews, they were able to contain the fire and smoke to the townhouse unit. As a precautionary measure, fire crews ventilated unaffected units on either side of the fire unit and those residents were allowed back in to their units.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time and is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

