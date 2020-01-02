One to hospital following New Year’s Day assault in Cloverdale

Surrey police say 'no risk to general public'

Surrey RCMP is investigating after an afternoon assault New Year’s Day in Cloverdale sent one person to hospital.

Police say they received a report of an assault in progress at a home in the 6100-block of 175A Street just before 2 p.m. Jan. 1.

“Upon arrival police located a male victim suffering non-life threatening injuries and he was subsequently transported to local area hospital for treatment,” according to a news release.

A second male located at scene was taken into custody.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca