One tenant displaced by fire in Cedar Hill Road apartment

Crews contain fire to fourth-floor suite, appears to have started in living room

Victoria fire crews mop up the scene after attacking a fire in the fourth-floor corner suite seen in this photo. The fire was contained to the one suite, leaving the tenant needing to find someplace to stay for a while. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Residents of a fourth-floor suite in an apartment building at 2797 Cedar Hill Rd. will be looking for a place to stay for a while, after a fire in the living room did considerable damage.

The tenant was not home at the time of the fire, said Battalion Chief Brian Elvedahl, speaking as crews cleared up from the site. A fire investigator was arriving soon to begin looking into the cause, he added.

Three engines, and ladder and rescue trucks with 19 crew responded to a call about smoke coming from the top floor of the building. Firefighters entered the suite at about 4:45 p.m. to find heavy black smoke filling the apartment.

The fire was mostly contained to the one room, but the heat from the blaze was so intense it blew out the sliding glass patio door, Elvedahl said.

No initial estimate of the damage caused was immediately available, but the fire could have been a lot worse.

“Everybody gets to go home tonight except the resident of the affected suite,” Elvedahl said, adding that no water damage was sustained to any nearby suites.

