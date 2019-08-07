(File photo)

One suspect identified, City Park beach evacuated for ‘suspicious device’

The man has since been released

  • Aug. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One male was taken into police custody after the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit had to remove a “device” from the downtown area.

The male has since been released, pending further investigation.

“The police are still examining the item however at this particular junction it is believed to be a smoke grenade,” Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Mike Cooke said.

As people walked along the water front in the evening of Aug. 6, police arrived at City Park shortly after 8:00 p.m. after receiving information of a suspicious device near the washrooms on the beach.

Emergency crews spread out from the Sails to the Highway 97 underpass and evacuated the area as a safety precaution.

