One staff member with COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Fraser Health has updated the situation at Maple Ridge Seniors Village, where a COVID-19 outbreak was announced on Thursday evening.

One staff member has tested positive for the virus, and is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fraser Health also announced on Friday that by the end of the day, Fraser Health will have completed COVID-19 vaccination clinics in all 151 long-term care and assisted living facilities in the region.

Maple Ridge Seniors Village is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts. Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

The following measures are now in place there:

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional staff at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes answering questions from staff, residents and family, and providing active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

