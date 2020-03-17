One seriously injured, one arrested after stabbing in Nanaimo

Police and paramedics respond to a stabbing on Clifford Road in Cedar on Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

One man was airlifted to hospital and a second man has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Nanaimo.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, police were called Tuesday morning, March 17, to a residence on Clifford Road in Cedar.

“At 9:21 we got a report of an adult male with a serious stab wound to the upper body down on Clifford Road,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “He was transported by B.C. Ambulance to the cruise terminal where he was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria.”

O’Brien said the police investigation was focused on a residence on Clifford Road occupied by at least four adults.

“We do not believe there is a risk to the public. It was an isolated incident involving that residence and the person and we do not know why the altercation took place,” he said. “We have an individual in custody, but we are not saying whether or not that person was involved in the altercation.”

O’Brien said police were not searching for a suspect beyond the property where the stabbing occurred and he did not have an update on the condition of the approximately 30-year-old victim.

