One-ring phone call scam circulating in the Williams Lake area

The phone rings once with a foreign number

Many residents in the Williams Lake area have been receiving one-ring phone calls, which are a scam.

I for one, received a few of them from Latvia Tuesday afternoon, and at the special city council meeting I overheard Coun. Jason Ryll say he was getting them too.

A moment after Ryll said that, my phone buzzed again with one ring.

The numbers on my screen have been 011-371-67-497-770, 37167497685, 37128368482 and 01137127042061.

According to the Federal Communications Commission the ‘one-ring phone’ scammer is hoping you’ll call back, because it’s really an international toll number.

If that happens to you, and you do not recognize the number, do not return the call.

To avoid unwanted calls, Canadians can register with the National Do Not Call List or call 1-866-580-DNCL (3625) from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

