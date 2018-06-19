One Quesnel man arrested after failed ATV theft

Homeowner saw the theft in progress and alerted Quesnel RCMP

Quesnel RCMP have arrested a man who attempted to steal an ATV today.

The homeowner saw the theft taking place and quickly alerted police. Responding RCMP members were able to set up a perimeter in the rural area near the home to contain the suspect, says a North District RCMP press release.

Police Dog Services were brought in to track the suspect, who had abandoned the ATV. He was eventually located after hiding from police.

The ATV was recovered but suffered damage due to the theft.

The man was arrested and will appear in court at a later date.

“The alert citizen, the quick actions of the officer, their co-ordinated response and knowledge of the area were key in the apprehension of the fleeing suspect and the recovery of the ATV,” says Quesnel Detachment Commander S/Sgt Andrew Burton.

Quesnel RCMP are asking anyone with further information about the theft to call 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The investigation is ongoing.

