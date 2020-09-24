One person treated for smoke inhalation after Langley fire

Township firefighters were called to Deer Creek Estates Wednesday night

Township firefighters were called to fire at a mobile home park in Brookswood Wednesday night.

“One occupant was treated by BC Ambulance for smoke inhalation,” said Bruce Ferguson, deputy fire chief with Township fire.

Crews were called to Deer Creek Estates (2315 198 St.) at 10:45 a.m.

“We’ve got out investigators going up this morning,” said Ferguson, noting a cause of the fire is not yet known.

No other injuries were reported.

