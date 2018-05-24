A two-vehicle crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions at Goldstream Provincial Park. A small fuel truck is on its side and is leaking fuel. (Photo via @MoonWaterLodge)

One person trapped in rollover crash on Malahat

Fuel truck is leaking, Trans-Canada Highway expected to be closed for a significant time

  • May. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on the Malahat in Goldstream Provincial Park near Finlayson Arm Road.

A small fuel truck has crashed and is leaking fuel in the southbound lane. The other vehicle involved in the crash also appears to be heavily damaged. There was reports of entrapment.

Unconfirmed reports that the truck is carrying roughly 2,300 litres of furnace fuel and 2,200 litres of gasoline.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions. It is expected the highway will be closed for a significant amount of time. Finlayson Arm Road is bottle-necked with traffic trying to get in and out of Goldstream Provincial Park.

More to come.

