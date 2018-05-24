One person trapped in rollover crash on Malahat

Fuel truck is leaking, Trans-Canada Highway expected to be closed for a significant time

A two-vehicle crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions at Goldstream Provincial Park. A small fuel truck is on its side and is leaking fuel. (Photo via @MoonWaterLodge)

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on the Malahat in Goldstream Provincial Park near Finlayson Arm Road.

A small fuel truck has crashed and is leaking fuel in the southbound lane. The other vehicle involved in the crash also appears to be heavily damaged. There was reports of entrapment.

Unconfirmed reports that the truck is carrying roughly 2,300 litres of furnace fuel and 2,200 litres of gasoline.

@WestshoreRCMP and Emergency crews are managing an accident scene at Goldstream park. Highway #1 is closed both directions until scene is cleared. Be patient. Emergency crews are working to ensure everyone's safety. More information to follow. Check Drive BC for updates #yyj — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) May 24, 2018

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions. It is expected the highway will be closed for a significant amount of time. Finlayson Arm Road is bottle-necked with traffic trying to get in and out of Goldstream Provincial Park.

More to come.

