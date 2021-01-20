Crews work to clear the aftermath of a three-vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning (Jan. 20, 2021) at the intersection of 16 Avenue and 156 Street. (Tracy Holmes photo)

One person to hospital following three-vehicle collision in South Surrey

Police say it appears one driver went through intersection 'as if it was not even there'

Police say charges are pending following a three-vehicle collision in South Surrey Wednesday (Jan. 20) that sent one person to hospital and prompted temporary closure of 156 Street north of 16 Avenue.

All three vehicles sustained front-end damage in the incident, which occurred shortly before noon and scattered debris across the roadway.

According to White Rock RCMP, initial investigation and witness accounts indicate that a vehicle northbound on Finlay/156 Street did not stop for a red light at North Bluff Road/16 Avenue, hitting a vehicle that was travelling through a green light on North Bluff. That impact resulted in a third vehicle which was waiting at the red light to also be hit, Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said.

One driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Pauls said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

“This appears to be a case where the driver was not paying attention to the traffic lights and drove through the intersection as if it was not even there,” he said.

In addition to 156 Street being blocked to traffic, motorists westbound on 16 Avenue had to divert around a police vehicle and tow truck at the intersection.

Investigation is ongoing, Pauls added.

    The William Konkin Elementary (WKE) students were able to harvest and deliver their fresh greens to The Link food centre, as part of their Build Grow Share Kindness Project, under the leadership of Vice Principal Cordell Ware. The kids donated eight bunches of spinach, seven heads of butterhead lettuce, seven heads of green leaf lettuce, ten new hats with their kindness project logo embroidered on the front and five handmade wooden crates. "I am so incredibly proud of our students. They have engaged in both local and global acts of kindness. They are truly changing peoples' lives for the better through purposeful and practical acts of kindness. We here at WKE are so excited for the rest of the school year and our continued efforts to build, grow, and share kindness," said Ware in an email to Lakes District News. (Karen Ware photo/Lakes District News)