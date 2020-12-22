RCMP on scene at a crash on the old Island Highway at the Oliver Road intersection on Tuesday afternoon. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

One person taken to hospital in highway crash in Nanaimo

Collision occurred at about noon Tuesday at the old Island Highway and Oliver Road

Busy roads were slowed down by a number of noon-hour crashes in Nanaimo on Tuesday, including one at the old Island Highway-Oliver Road intersection.

Crews were called out at about noon Dec. 22 to the northbound lanes, where a pickup and a minivan had collided.

Crews on scene said one person had been taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

A trunk elf attached to the back of the minivan sustained critical injuries.

The old Island Highway-Oliver Road intersection saw 24 crashes in 2019, 16th-most among Nanaimo intersections, according to ICBC data. There were 143 crashes there in the five-year period from 2015-2019.

