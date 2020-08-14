Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

One person taken to hospital following three vehicle crash on Highway 97

Traffic is slow going on Highway 97 at Enterprise Way

  • Aug. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Highway 97 is down to one lane southbound following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection with Enterprise Way.

The crash took place about 12:45 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene and are assessing the occupants involved.

At least one person was taken to hospital.

Two small grey vehicles have severe front-end damage.

Traffic is backed up on Enterprise Way in both directions at Highway 97.

Kelowna Capital News

