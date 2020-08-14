One person taken to hospital following three vehicle crash on Highway 97

Traffic is slow going on Highway 97 at Enterprise Way

Highway 97 is down to one lane southbound following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection with Enterprise Way.

The crash took place about 12:45 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene and are assessing the occupants involved.

At least one person was taken to hospital.

Two small grey vehicles have severe front-end damage.

Traffic is backed up on Enterprise Way in both directions at Highway 97.

Crash blocking traffic on Highway 97. Just one southbound lane open. pic.twitter.com/4F2xGVWLMS — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 14, 2020

Kelowna Capital News