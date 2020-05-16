A person was taken to hospital following a vehicle crash in Vernon Saturday, May 16, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

One person taken to hospital following car crash in Vernon

The crash occurred on Highway 6 near 25th Avenue Saturday afternoon

  • May. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle accident in Vernon Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Highway 6 near 25 Avenue around 1:30 p.m. May 16. Two vehicles — a grey SUV and a blue sedan — were involved in the crash and suffered significant damages.

A lenghty line of traffic formed along Highway 6. Vernon RCMP and Fire Rescue Services personnel conducted traffic control before pushing the SUV off the highway. A fire engine was stationed in the turning lane from 25th Avenue to the highway while crews cleaned up.

B.C. Ambulance arrived on seen at 1:50 p.m. and transported one person to hospital with undisclosed injuries. It is not known which vehicle the patient was occupying when the crash took place.

