One person taken to hospital after Penticton car crash

Crash occurred at Martin Street and Nanaimo Avenue on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

a two-vehicle crash took place in the intersection of Martin Street and Nanaimo Avenue early Saturday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips - Western New)

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Martin Street and Nanaimo Avenue in Penticton.

The incident occurred shortly after at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters were still manning the scene shortly after 1 p.m. waiting for tow trucks to arrive to clear the intersection.

“EHS (Emergency Health Services) arrived on scene and they’ve left to the hospital with one person,” said the Penticton Fire Chief at the scene. “It appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.”

The crash involved a red sedan-style car and another black sedan. There were three people in the red vehicle, according to the chief.

There were no passengers in the black car, and the driver left the scene uninjured.

