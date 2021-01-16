One person taken to hospital after crash in north Nanaimo

Car and minivan collided Saturday at the intersection of the old Island Highway and Mary Ellen Drive

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a car and a minivan Saturday afternoon at the old Island Highway and Mary Ellen Drive. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

One passenger was taken to hospital in a crash in Nanaimo’s north end this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out a little before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, to a two-vehicle crash at the old Island Highway and Mary Ellen Drive involving a car and a minivan.

Crews on scene said one man had been taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

Access to Mary Ellen Drive from the old Island Highway was blocked as crews cleared the scene.

There were 10 crashes at that intersection in 2019 and 68 over the five-year period from 2015-2019, according to ICBC data.

