One person sent to hospital after single vehicle crash in Saanich Friday

One person was sent to hospital after a single vehicle collision in Saanich Friday night.

At about 9 p.m. Saanich Police attended the 5200-block of West Saanich Rd. for a single vehicle collision.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Saanich Police said the severity of injuries is unknown at the time.

Traffic on West Saanich Road was diverted onto Prospect Lake Road and Old West Saanich Road until about 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

