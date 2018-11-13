One person sent to hospital after incident at Langley gas station

Police observed retrieving what appeared to be an exacto knife

One person was transported to hospital after an incident at a gas station in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood Monday night.

Langley RCMP were called to the Shell gas station at 200th Street and 92A Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police at the scene indicated that a victim was transported to hospital and no suspects were currently in custody but wouldn’t say anything else about the incident.

The gas station was closed for several hours as Langley RCMP General Investigations Unit and Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Services collected photographs and evidence at the scene including what appeared to be a pointed item (possibly an exacto knife) in some bushes on the edge of the property.

With files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services