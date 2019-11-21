One person injured in rollover crash on the highway in Nanaimo

Accident happened a little after noon in southbound lanes near Cedar Road

Emergency crews tend to a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway near Cedar Road. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

A motorist was taken to hospital after a crash on the parkway this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Nanaimo Parkway near Cedar Road a little after noon on Thursday, where a southbound vehicle had rolled over and gone off the highway, coming to rest right-side-up on the median.

Crews on scene said the male driver of the hatchback was transported by ambulance with unknown injuries.

Southbound traffic is reduced to one lane and moving slowly at the scene, about two kilometres from Cedar Road.

Drive B.C. advised via social media that motorists should “expect delays, and please drive with care.”

For past coverage of car crashes in the Nanaimo area, click here.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter