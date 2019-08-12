One person injured in Esquimalt stabbing

Victoria Police responded to a stabbing near the 900-block of Esquimalt Road on Sunday. (Google Maps)

A stabbing in Esquimalt remains under investigation.

At around 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Victoria Police Department was called to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 900-block of Esquimalt Road.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, while another person was taken into custody.

More details on this incident are not being released at this time.

“This file is under investigation and we’ll provide more information as we are able to in the coming days,” said VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford in a statement.

