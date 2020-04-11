One person injured in ATV accident on Cumberland trail

The Cumberland Fire Department, along with ambulance and police, responded to an ATV accident on a trail Friday night. File photo, Comox Valley Record

A passenger was injured but should recover following an ATV accident on a trail in the Cumberland area Friday night.

The Cumberland Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. The accident took place about four kilometres up the Trent River Main trail and involved two people riding on the one vehicle.

The male driver of the ATV was fine, but first responders took precautions with the injured female passenger. Initially, the call sounded more serious, but as of Saturday morning, the latest information indicates she has some some minor injuries but nothing life-threatening.

There was speculation about the seriousness of the accident on social media, along with discussions about why people are using the trails at this time. The local trails are open, though provincial parks are closed due to pandemic restrictions.

