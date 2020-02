The road was closed for a short period early Thursday morning

One person has been taken into custody by Victoria police early Thursday morning for a reported break and enter.

Douglas Street was closed for a short period as the suspect refused to come out of the building in question when located by officers.

Traffic is currently back to normal.

