One person hurt in fire in north Nanaimo

Woman suffers burns, taken to hospital after fire on Norton Road

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were on scene at a fire on Norton Road in north Nanaimo on Wednesday night. One person suffered burns and the second floor of the house sustained smoke damage from the kitchen fire. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

One person was hurt, but fire crews were able to prevent structural damage to a house in north Nanaimo tonight.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 5400 block of Norton Road at 7 p.m. and found billowing smoke at a three-storey residence.

“There was heavy, toxic brown smoke coming out of a door and window on the second floor,” said Capt. Tom Krall.

Crews attacked from the interior, but were delayed accessing the involved suite, which was locked. The fire was in the suite’s kitchen.

“The crews did a great job, kept the damage to a minimum, although there is, I’d say, quite a bit of smoke damage on that floor. But the structure itself will be fine,” Krall said.

The house has three suites and four renters and all will be displaced tonight, the captain said.

“One renter has gone to hospital with burns on her arm. The extent of that, I don’t know at this point,” Krall said.

There are also a couple of cats unaccounted for and “hopefully we can find those,” he said.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue will investigate the cause of the fire on Thursday.

