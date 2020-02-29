One person hurt in crash at Townsite and Terminal in Nanaimo

Crews attend to a crash at Terminal Avenue and Townsite Road on Saturday night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a crash at the intersection of Terminal Avenue and Townsite Road.

Crews were called to the scene at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, where two sedans, a Toyota and a Honda, had collided. One of the vehicle occupants was transported to an ambulance by stretcher and taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown but non-life-threatening injuries.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were on scene. One lane of northbound traffic on Terminal was closed, and Townsite was totally blocked off to eastbound traffic.

