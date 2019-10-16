A minivan and a sport-utility vehicle collided at the intersection of the old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

One person hurt in crash at busy Nanaimo intersection

Minivan, sport utility vehicle collide at old Island Highway, Bowen Road and Norwell Drive

  • Oct. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Two lanes of the old Island Highway are closed after a crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene a little after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after a minivan and a sport-utility vehicle collided at the intersection of the highway and Bowen Road and Norwell Drive.

Crews on scene said one person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on the driver of the other vehicle; witnesses said it appeared she left the scene.

Both northbound lanes are still closed in front of Country Club Centre, but tow trucks are now on scene.

The intersection is the fourth-worst on Vancouver Island in terms of frequency of car crashes, according to ICBC statistics.

