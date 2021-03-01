One person hurt as pickup and compact car crash at Bowen and Wakesiah

Incident happened Monday at about 9:45 a.m.

A crash at the intersection of Bowen Road and Wakesiah Avenue sent one person to hospital Monday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection a little before 9:45 a.m. March 1 to find a crash scene involving a compact car and a pickup truck.

Crews said one person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Southbound traffic on Bowen was being detoured onto Wakesiah while crews cleared the scene.

There were 16 crashes at that intersection in 2019, according to ICBC data, and 109 crashes during the five-year period from 2015-2019.

