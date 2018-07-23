One person hospitalized in connection to chicken product recall

A number of popular snacks have been recalled for the possibility of salmonella contamination.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., which owns the Real Canadian Superstore in Langford along with a number of other grocery stores, has issued a national recall on certain $10 Chicken Fries from the marketplace. The recalled products have the codes 2019 MR 23 or 060249014114 on the packaging.

The company has also issued a recall on certain No Name brand chicken nuggets. The recall includes 907 gram boxes with the code 2019 MA 15 on the outer package and 1358M on the inner package.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is collaborating with provincial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada to investigate outbreaks of salmonella infections in three provinces that have been linked to the raw, frozen breaded children products.

There are seven cases of illness so far, including three in British Columbia, and one person has been hospitalized. All of the individuals became sick in June, with ages ranging from one to 42-years-old.

Mondelez Canada has also issued a recall for cheese and pizza flavoured Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches. The recall includes cheese or pizza flavoured sandwiches (180 grams), mini cheese flavoured sandwiches (1.26 kilogram or 42 gram packages) and the cheese flavoured snack packs (180 grams).

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency advises anyone that may have become sick from these products to contact their doctor immediately. The agency noted food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell bad but can still make consumers sick. Young children, pregnant women, seniors or people with weakened immune systems may contract serious or sometimes deadly infections. Other short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications can include severe arthritis.

Potentially contaminated food should be thrown out or returned to the store they were purchased from.

For a full list of recalled foods, go to bit.ly/1vjdh43

