One person dead, one missing after boat carrying five people capsizes in Pitt River

Vessel capsized near Munro Creek just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning

Search and Rescue continue to search for the missing boater. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person is dead and one person is missing after a boat carrying five people capsized in the Pitt River this morning.

Three of the those on-board were rescued by passing boaters from the freezing water around 11 a.m. and were transported to hospital with hypothermia and shock-related injuries.

The search for the two other passengers triggered a large rescue response from Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows Fire Departments, BC Emergency Health Services, Coquitlam Search and Rescue, as well as the Coquitlam and Ridge Meadows RCMP.

After several hours of searching, one of the missing victims was found dead on the Pitt Meadows side of the river.

The other boater is still missing.

The capsized boat has since been retrieved and was towed back to shore.

