One person dead in incident at Port Sidney Marina

Police said the individual did not drown; cause of death to be determined

One person has died in an incident Wednesday afternoon at Port Sidney Marina.

Paramedics and police were called to the Marina shortly before 5 p.m. on May 9, after there were reports of a possible drowning.

At the scene, ambulance personnel carried a spine board into the Marina and police donned flotation vests as they walked down the gangway. The paramedics later returned to put their equipment away.

An officer with the Sidney North Saanich RCMP confirmed one person had died in an incident at the Marina, but that the person did not drown.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service has been called to the scene and will be tasked with determining the official cause of death.

Previous story
Lower Similkameen Indian Band declares State of Local Emergency
Next story
Residents voice concerns about cell tower proposal

Just Posted

Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels: RDNO

  • 22 hours ago

 

One person dead in incident at Port Sidney Marina

 

One person dead in incident at Port Sidney Marina

 

Kokanee golden at West Coast Open swim meet

 

Most Read