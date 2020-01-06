One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision late Sunday evening in the Comox Valley.
Around 11:30 p.m., the Courtenay Fire Department along with the Comox Valley RCMP responded to the crash on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road where a small vehicle collided head-on with a Brinks armored truck.
Severe damage could be seen on both vehicles; the white passenger vehicle was facing into a ditch along the parkway.
Comox Valley RCMP confirmed more information on the crash will be available later this morning.
