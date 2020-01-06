One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

The Courtenay Fire Department along with the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a fatal crash Sunday evening on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road. Photo by CTV Vancouver Island

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision late Sunday evening in the Comox Valley.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Courtenay Fire Department along with the Comox Valley RCMP responded to the crash on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road where a small vehicle collided head-on with a Brinks armored truck.

Severe damage could be seen on both vehicles; the white passenger vehicle was facing into a ditch along the parkway.

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed more information on the crash will be available later this morning.

