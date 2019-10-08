One person dead as fire ravages Merville apartment

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday when the building caught fire.

The Hillview Apartments in Merville caught fire Tuesday morning. Scott Stanfield photo

One person is confirmed dead following a residential fire in Merville Tuesday morning.

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. when the building caught fire.

Courtenay and Oyster River firefighters attended the blaze at 7437 North Island Hwy.

Within the hour, Oyster River firefighters were called to a second fire in the area along the North Island Highway in Black Creek.

Initial reports indicate an RV was on fire; no injuries were reported

Around the same time Tuesday, another fire broke out on Denman Island, near the General Store.

More to come.