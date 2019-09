Collision involved Ford Mustang and a Chevy Camaro happened on Nordel Way

One person is dead after a vehicle collision Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)

One person is is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey early Sunday morning.

The collision happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Nordel Way, just east of Scott Road.

At least one other person was transported to hospital with injuries.

The collision involved a Ford Mustang and a Chevy Camaro.