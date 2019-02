VicPD, Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and Victoria Fire on scene

A heavy police presence at Burnside and Carrol the morning of Feb. 1. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Tear gas hovered in the air around the corner of Burnside Road East and Carroll Street Friday morning after the armed Emergency Response Team arrested one man known to police.

Police are responding to an incident at Burnside Road and Carroll Street.

One person has been arrested.

The Victoria Police Department, Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and Victoria Fire are on scene.

Reports that tear gas was deployed at the scene.

