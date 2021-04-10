One person arrested after car crash at Wallace Street in Nanaimo

First responders were on scene of a motor vehicle incident and confrontation on Wallace Street in Nanaimo the morning of April 10. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

A person was arrested after a car crash and confrontation near Nanaimo’s Old City Quarter Saturday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP, Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to a motor vehicle incident on Wallace Street, near Comox Road at 10 a.m. on April 10. The driver of a Volkswagen sedan hit a Ford pickup, causing extensive damage to the rear driver’s side of the truck, according to Justin Kovac, who was in the driver’s seat of the parked truck.

According to Kovac, he felt a jolt when they collision occurred.

“They turned the corner … I started the truck up and they hit the crap out of the truck,” said Kovac. “They blew the rear tire, bent the fender up, hit the door, hit hard enough to bend the front rim.”

Kovac said some “unkind words” were exchanged and the occupants of the sedan seemed like they were not in their right frame of mind. He said he felt concerned about his safety, but wouldn’t comment on whether threats were made.

Kovac said he was feeling “shaky” but otherwise was in good condition.

A male from the sedan was taken away in a police car and a female was taken away in an ambulance.

Police confiscated a weapon from the scene, said to be a baton.

