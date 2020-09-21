One of two suspects arrested in Chilliwack after Thursday truck fire

Police say a 26-year-old man taken into RCMP custody is awaiting court appearance

A police incident near the Charles Street tunnel was reported Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 after 8 a.m. with a truck on fire and two suspects being sought by RCMP. (Darcy Loewen photo/ Facebook)

A police incident that saw a pickup truck crash and erupt in flames on Charles Street last Thursday ended with one suspect in custody.

Police confirmed that a 26-year-old man was located and apprehended by RCMP on the morning of Sept. 17, said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Krista Vrolyk.

A heavy police presence was noted in the area last week when they were searching for two suspects, with front-line RCMP officers joining members of the community response team, police dog service officers and others.

The man who was arrested is in custody awaiting his first court appearance. The other suspect remains at large, said Vrolyk.

Witnesses said the incident started when fireworks were thrown at kids last Thursday as they were walking to school along First Avenue. The driver of the truck who was throwing the devices allegedly turned onto Charles Street and crashed with the vehicle erupting into flames, according to witness account on Facebook.

