One of Saanich’s worst intersection records another collision

This minor collision at the intersection of Saanich Road and Blanshard Street

A 28-year-old male from the Lower Mainland received a ticket for disobeying a red light following a collision that slowed traffic near Uptown late Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police said the man was travelling eastbound on Saanich Road, when his Chevrolet entered the intersection at Blanshard Street against the red light, hitting a red Buick that was southbound on Blanshard Street.

READ ALSO: Saanich police investigate Sunday afternoon collision between cyclist and vehicle

Both drivers and two passengers sustained minor injuries.

“No one was taken to hospital,” said Fast.

But if the collision was itself not remarkable, it once again draws attention to one of the worst intersections, as it is the second worst intersection on Vancouver Island based on the number of collisions recorded in 2017.

RELATED: Saanich intersections rank as Island’s three worst

In 2017, it recorded 80 crashes, ahead of the third-ranked intersection at Highway 17 and Sayward Road, and behind Admirals Road, McKenzie Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway with 111 recorded crashes.

While all three are within the municipal borders of Saanich, they are under provincial jurisdiction.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com