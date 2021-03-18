One new reported COVID cases in Golden area; BC CDC

Only one new case of COVID -19 has been identified in the Golden area for the week of March 7-13.

It’s a decrease from the two cases reporter in the week prior.

The Golden area has not seen more than two cases since the week of Jan. 17-23, which saw eight new cases.

Case counts remain low in the Elk Valley, with only two cases in Winderemere (Invermere), one in each of Kimberley and Fernie and five in Cranbrook.

Revelstoke registered no new cases.

READ MORE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in Golden area

Across the province, the number of cases of Variants of Concern continue to rise, with improving testing meaning that data is only lagging a few days behind the originial positive result.

Dr. Bonnie Henry feels that variant spread is being controlled with existing public health measures for the time being.

Vaccine supply is holding steady as well, as vaccination is expected to ramp up, with the province hoping to have doled out the first dose of the vaccine to all who want it by July 1.

“It has been a long year for all of us. We can see that things will likely be very different by the fall. Our behavior will determine what happens over the next 2 months,” read the March 12 update from the Physicians of Golden.

“Over the last week case counts are going up again, despite optimism around vaccines. It is too soon to stop being careful, even if the restrictions on outdoor gatherings are loosening up. If we keep being cautious and using covid safety protocols the summer is looking good. If we get increasing spread and predominance of variants then summer will be another lockdown.

“The cases we see in Golden happen when people go elsewhere and bring the virus back, or we host others who bring us more than the pleasure of their company. Keep it local for just a little longer and we have a chance of a much more reasonable summer.”

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

Golden Star