One new case of COVID-19 in Golden

Only one new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Golden area for the week of April 4-10, according to the BC CDC.

Since the start of the pandemic, Golden has reported 68 cases of COVID, for a case rate of 0.1-1000 per population of 100,000.

Cases continue to rise around Golden, however, with Revelstoke reporting 21 new cases in the last week and 34 in the Invermere area.

Elsewhere in the East Kootenays, Cranbrook has reported 23 new cases , Kimberley 13 and Fernie eight.

The Physicians of Golden are warning residents to continue to be vigilant to limit spread in the community, as Canada struggles with record numbers in the third wave.

“Canada is not doing well overall. Ontario, Quebec and Alberta continue to surge with the rapid rise in infection driven by variants of concern that are now predominant. The numbers in Ontario are truly frightening,” read the April 12 update from the Physicians.

“Canada’s daily case rate per million exceeded that of the US for the first time in the pandemic for the past 3 days, and the CDC in the US now warns people not to travel to Canada due to high Covid-19 risk.”

The vaccination rollout continues, with those 40+ able to to book appointments by Monday, April 19. According to the Physicians, 24 per cent of those elibible in the province have already their first dose of the vaccine.

However, the rollout is limited by supply, which has been erratic and marred by frequent delays.

B.C. has launched an online vaccine registration platform at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html.

Those interested can also call 1-833-838-2323 between 0800-2000 MDT, or register in person at the Services Canada office located by the courthouse. The website will update who can register daily.

For those who are not eligible yet, vaccine registration is open at https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ , which will invite you to book an appointment when you become eligible.

“Stay home. Don’t travel. Wear a mask inside any public space. Wash your hands. In Golden, we are surrounded by areas with higher case counts,” said the Physicians.

“We now have the traffic on the Trans Canada passing directly through the community. It is a very good time to enjoy the coming spring weather close to home, with your household. Collectively we have done an excellent job of keeping our town safe. Let’s hold the line during this time of uncertainty and we will get through it together.”

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

