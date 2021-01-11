One more person has died of COVID-19 at an Oliver care home

Fifteen deaths have now been connected to the outbreak at McKinney Place

Interior Health is reporting another death at McKinney Place long-term care home Monday, Jan. 11.

The additional death brings the total number of lives claimed by the virus at the Oliver care home to 15. The total number of cases connected to the McKinney Place outbreak remains at 77 — 54 of whom are residents and 23 staff.

Sunnybank long-term care home, also in Oliver, has also seen three new cases of the virus. The total there is now 22 — 16 residents and six staff. There have been no deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected the city’s only care home outbreak.

“We are sad to report that over the weekend we had two more COVID-related deaths connected to long-term care. Unfortunately this brings the total number of people who have succumb to COVID-19 to 40 and our condolences go to their loved ones and caregivers. We continue to see COVID-19 in communities all across Interior Health and everyone needs to remain vigilant in following precautions to minimize the spread of this virus,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

Both Sunnybank and McKinney Place residents and staff have been given the COVID-19 vaccine now.

Across the province, there were 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths reported over the weekend.

READ MORE: Oliver care home residents get first vaccines

READ MORE: COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News