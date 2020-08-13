One more day in jail for man found with items from Abbotsford home break-in

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to an extra day in jail in relation to an incident earlier this year in which an Abbotsford home was ransacked while the residents slept.

Ryan Gillanders pleaded guilty Aug. 12 in Abbotsford provincial court to possession of stolen property. A break-and-enter charge was stayed during sentencing.

The judge sentenced Gillanders to an additional one day in jail to be followed by 12 months of probation.

Gillanders was charged after a break-in took place in the early-morning hours of March 1 at a home on Ashley Way in central Abbotsford.

Police said the residents of the home had woken up to find that their house had been ransacked as they slept upstairs.

Wallets, bank cards, electronics and cellphones were among the items stolen.

Within five minutes of officers’ arrival at the scene, they tracked down Gillanders and found him in possession of all the property stolen from the break-in.

Gillanders was charged later that day and was released on bail the following day. But he was back in jail from April 1 to 9 and then from July 16 until now in relation to breaches of his court-ordered conditions, according to the provincial court database.

Gillanders has several prior convictions for theft as well as for assault with a weapon, breaching his conditions, possession of stolen property and robbery.

