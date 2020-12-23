One more COVID-19 death at Oliver care home

Eight people have now died of the virus at McKinney Place; 75 cases have been reported

McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver has seen one more COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to eight.

Interior Health also reported one new positive test in a staff member at the care home today (Dec. 23). There are now a total of 75 cases — 54 residents and 21 staff — at the care home.

Interior Health President and CEO Susan Brown said the death is a reminder of the severity of the pandemic.

“Despite hope on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19, the terrible impacts of this pandemic continue to affect people throughout the Interior. Sadly, today we report another COVID-19 related death at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver,” Brown said.

“Our condolences go out to the loved ones and caregivers of the latest person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Interior. Each death reminds us of the important commitment we must all make to follow the public health guidance that will keep us safe as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available throughout the region.”

In total, Interior Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Wednesday.

The McKinney Place death was the only in the region.

