One more COVID-19 death at Oliver care home

McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver has seen one more COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to eight.
Interior Health also reported one new positive test in a staff member at the care home today (Dec. 23). There are now a total of 75 cases — 54 residents and 21 staff — at the care home.
Interior Health President and CEO Susan Brown said the death is a reminder of the severity of the pandemic.
“Despite hope on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19, the terrible impacts of this pandemic continue to affect people throughout the Interior. Sadly, today we report another COVID-19 related death at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver,” Brown said.
“Our condolences go out to the loved ones and caregivers of the latest person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Interior. Each death reminds us of the important commitment we must all make to follow the public health guidance that will keep us safe as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available throughout the region.”
In total, Interior Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Wednesday.
The McKinney Place death was the only in the region.
jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter