Victoria Police say one man is in hospital after a stabbing in the 1800-block of Cook Street shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police were called to the scene and officers provided first aid. The man went to hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening wounds.

An investigation is now underway. Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to report anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

