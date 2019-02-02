One man in custody following robbery at Cache Creek Husky station

A lone male produce3d a knife and got away with cash and lottery tickets

One man is in custody following a robbery at the Husky gas station in Cache Creek.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, a lone male entered the station and produced a knife. He was able to obtain about $150 in cash and some lottery tickets before fleeing the scene. No one was injured.

RCMP were called, and the suspect was subsequently contained and arrested.

Sgt. Kathleen Fitzgerald of the Ashcroft detachment said that there was likely no connection between the Cache Creek robbery and several recent robberies in Kamloops.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter