One man fatally shot in residential neighbourhood in Port Alberni

RCMP say there is no threat to people living in the community

One man is dead and another in custody after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Port Alberni on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Port Alberni RCMP received a call at 6:10 p.m. that a male had been shot in a home on 18th Avenue near Argyle Street. Responding officers contained the site, identified the people involved and took a suspect into custody without incident.

A large police presence quickly descended on the area according to neighbours and an air ambulance landed in the parking lot at nearby EJ Dunn School.

The house was behind crime scene tape Monday morning and an RCMP cruiser was in front to hold the scene pending judicial authorization to “advance the investigation,” Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne said. “The parties are known to each other, there is no threat to neighbours or the community and no connection to gangs or organized crime.”

Provincial Crown Counsel will be briefed on the incident. Local RCMP have turned over communications to the provincial E Division.

