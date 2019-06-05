One man dead after motorcycle collision in Mission

RCMP report a motorcycle and a sedan collided on Lougheed Highway on Tuesday night

One man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan on the Lougheed Highway.

On June 4, at approximately 9 p.m. Mission RCMP, Fraser Valley Traffic Services (FVTS) and Emergency Services responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 7 west of Deroche.

Upon arrival it was determined that a collision occurred in a sharp curve between a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man from the Lower Mainland, died at the scene from his injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by FVTS, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service and nothing has been ruled out at this early stage.

Anyone with information regarding this crash who has not spoken with police is asked to call FVTS in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file 2019-22788.

No further information is available at this time.