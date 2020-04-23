One man arrested in police operation on Flood Hope Road

The man was put in a police vehicle by RCMP members, one with weapon drawn

Three police vehicles were present at an arrest at a home on Flood Hope Road Thursday, April 23. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

A man was arrested from a home on Flood Hope road in a police operation Thursday evening.

Three police vehicles and four RCMP members were present at the address in the Richmond Hill area of Flood Hope Road Thursday, April 23. The arrest was made around 6:45 p.m. The man was led out of his residence to a waiting police vehicle by three RCMP members, one of whom held a carbine during the arrest.

Hope RCMP Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner informed the Hope Standard that the situation is still fluid and for the time being was unable to comment on the nature of the arrest or any charges.

We will update this story as we hear more.

