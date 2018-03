Chilliwack RCMP on scene a police incident on Chilliwack River Road Friday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Chilliwack River Road was closed off early Friday morning as police investigated an incident that sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have been on scene since about 5 a.m.

Traffic was stopped near the entrance to the Skowkale reserve as a vehicle was recovered from the steep ditches that line the road.

Police have offered few details so far, except to confirm one man was air-lifted to hospital.

