One injured in shooting on Woodbine Avenue in Chilliwack early Thursday

Few official details but one witness reports a woman was bleeding, windows shot out of Jeep

Chilliwack RCMP use a metal detector to look for evidence in the 9400 block of Woodbine Avenue Thursday morning.

Neighbours are rattled after a violent shooting on Woodbine Avenue in the early hours of Thursday.

There are no official details yet, but a source confirmed one person was injured in the shooting just after 3 a.m. in the 9400-block of Woodbine.

Police were on the scene with metal detectors and evidence cones combing the lawns around the scene later Thursday morning.

One witness posted on social media that he and his girlfriend heard four or five gunshots through an open window at 3:20 a.m. The man said he went outside and found a woman bleeding, and a Jeep with both passenger and driver’s side windows blown out.

He said there was glass with shell casings on the road directly in front of his home, and a neighbour reported seeing a white Ford F150 race down toward the building, pull in, back out, then the shots were heard.

The status of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this hour, as Chilliwack RCMP were not immediately available to comment.

Anyone who knows anything more can call police at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

