One injured in New Year’s shooting

Elk Valley RCMP responded to an altercation inside a residence on Fifth Avenue in Fernie in the early hours of January 1, 2020.

According to RCMP Corporal Dan Hay, there was an altercation “between two males and during the altercation, one of them sustained a non-life threatening gun shot wound.”

The male has received medical attention and has been released from the hospital. The other male was arrested at the scene.

The altercation, according to Hay, followed another incident “between the same two males in the hours before at the Fernie Community Centre.”

RCMP are asking any witnesses to the altercation at the community centre to contact them.

“Right now we’re just trying to collect more evidence from the residence,” said Hay.

There are no charges laid at this point in time.